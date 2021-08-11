Selston set to bolster squad after FA Cup exit

Karl Steed - Selston boss hoping to strengthen squad.

That followed a 3-0 loss at Long Eaton United in their opening league game.

But Steed said: “We are not a million miles away though we are probably three or four weeks behind on fitness due to how pre-season went.

“We will reach the levels we need to reach and cause teams problems and ask more questions.

“If we can improve the team as well in the meantime then I am positive we can start picking results up and start climbing.”

He added: “It is frustrating. We're working so hard off the ball and we're not disgracing ourselves.

“We set up like we did at Long Eaton but we were two players missing from the back four that first game so I was always going to be in a difficult position before we kicked off.

“All we can do do is stick together and get through it.

“Wheels are in motion behind the scenes, trying to make things happen and I am, hoping for a bit of good news this week which would hopefully give us a bit more play in trying to get players in if we can.

“I know we're a bit light on quality and numbers, so it's something we need to address – and sooner rather than later.

“We are not too disappointed as there were lots of positives. It's just piecing the bits together and being better at both ends.

“It's always going to be hard defending for long periods of sustained pressure, but we did have good chances. We got set pieces into the box but it wouldn't fall for us.

“I thought we caused them problems which may sound daft at 5-1 and I think they are a team that could be got at providing we put some quality balls into good areas to supply strikers.

“Lewis (Fantom) worked his socks off up there again and got his rewards with a goal.”

Selston' s early games are away, due to cricket still being played on their pitch, and this Saturday head for Deeping Rangers.

“I don't know much about them though I have had a couple of insights,” said Steed.

“We believe the next two games are against sides that may be in and around where we're going to be.