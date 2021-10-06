Selston sunk by leaders' second half barrage

Action from Selston's heavy defeat by Anstey Nomads.

Bottom club Selston, without a win in the league so far, were in the game until losing returning centre half Perry Marriott-Lane with a new injury, but were sunk by a barrage of early second half goals.

“It was always going to be difficult,” said Steed.

“We set up to nullify their threats and for half an hour we did just that. We looked solid and compact.

“They were not creating chances at will. We stood tall and we were very much in the game.

“It wasn't a coincidence that we had centre half Perry Marriott-Lane back in for his first game back. He was exactly what we'd needed and been missing. He is an experienced lad and a leader.

“Unfortunately he stretched his groin in a tackle and had to come off after half an hour.

“They scored just after he came off but we only went in 1-0 down.

“But then it was all too familiar. Morale was up, we were in the game and the team talk was that we just had to keep doing what we were doing, stay in the game, and we'd get a chance from a set piece or something along the line.

“Within 10 minutes we found ourselves 4-0 down in the second half.”

He continued: “I don't know what it is. We've gone 1-1 five times this season and only won once. Other games we've got beaten quite heavily.

“It seems to be a mental thing when we go 2-1 down or 2-0 down. “We need to sort out the recovery period quickly as we can't continue like this.”

Selston were due to face Heanor at home on Wednesday and next are targeting a win at home to Leicester Nirvana on Saturday.

“They are a team in the same pack of four or five at the minute that we're looking to try to take points off.

“But like other teams in and around us, they seem to be picking points up.

“Leicester picked up a draw with Loughborough on Tuesday night and Loughborough are a good side.

“They were probably not expecting to pick up anything from that game and it's made it all the more important for us to try to get three points on Saturday and close the gap.”

Steed is hopeful Marriott-Lane will be back by the weekend as his strain is easing up and he is having phsyio on it.

He also got a first look at forwards Josh Crowl and Semi Lore, who have just joined, having moved up to Nottingham University.

“The two lads from Uni both made an appearance midway through the second half on Saturday but the game had gone away from us by then,” he said.

“It was just a token gesture to use them and get them used to the pace of the game really.