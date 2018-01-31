Selston target title but won’t be going up

Another win kept Selston in the East Midlands Counties League title hunt this week – but the club won’t be applying for potential promotion at the end of the season.

A fine 2-0 away win at Holwell Sports kept them seven points behind table-toppers Teversal in their debut season at this level.

Boss Craig Weston said his side were hoping to win a third title in a row but conceded that off the field the club would need another year to find their feet at this level and sort ground improvements needed for promotion.

“The club itself has taken massive strides in a short space of time,” he said.

“On the field it’s going well, but off the field it takes some catching up to get the whole set-up up to scratch and it takes finances as well.

“We are still looking to win the league, whether we could could go up or not.

“But we do need to establish ourselves and find our feet at this level, so it’s understandable this decision was taken.

“Hopefully, probably next season we’ll be in a better position financially to push on. Hopefully we can then be up in the nix again come next season.

“We just don’t want to get carried away too much.”

But Weston was delighted with their first season at this level, saying: “In the back of your mind, you hope you’ll do well. You set your sights high every year and see how it goes.

“So I am quite pleased with how it’s going. It is a tougher league but we’ve done really well as a club to make the step up and done ourselves proud really against quite a few ‘bigger’ clubs who are used to playing this standard of football.

“We are riding the wave and making the most of it, so who knows?

On last weekend’s win at Holwell, he said: “We ground one out on a tricky pitch and the three points were very pleasing.

“It was a hard-fought game and they were not a poor side. I though we did a good, professional job on them on the day.

“Hopefully we can now get maximum points from the two games in four days this week.

“We are back into second now, though clubs, Kimberley especially, have games in hand on us, which we know about.”

He added: “We just need to keep our ship in order, keep focused, and keep picking the maximum three points up and, hopefully, they might slip up.

“I know they have one or two tricky games coming up with sides in the chasing pack who are quality sides. A lot of points will still be dropped to so-called lesser sides.

“There’s still a long way to go, but we are a quite decent position.

“We have to make sure we prepare well for each game no matter what the break is with the weather. We have to keep ourselves sharp.”

At Holwell, goals from Ben Moore and Lee Sutton saw Selston home on a heavy pitch.

Selston are offering everyone a chance to play on the Parish Ground as part of their joint Chairman’s Day and 50th anniversary celebration weekend in April.

A club spokesman spokesman said: “Are you an ex-player of the club? Supporter? Parent?

“Would you like a chance to play on The Parish under the floodlights?

“Now is your chance on Friday 20th April as part of our 50 years celebrations.

“It is open to anybody, contact @markwil50305006 or @JCmckeith to secure a place.

“Chairman’s Day 2018 is also the Clubs 50th Anniversary on Saturday 21st April.

“We will have all-day football, a bar, a BBQ and plenty of fun.

“The celebrations continue late into the night with live music in The Parish Hall.”