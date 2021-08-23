Stephen Kirkham is unveiled as new Eastwood CFC boss

New Eastwood CFC manager Stephen Kirkham.

He will take charge for the first time at home to Loughborough Students on Saturday ahead of Bank Holiday Monday's big derby game at home to Selston.

Kirkham takes the reins following the shock resignation of James Jepson last week after only three games with Zander Shayler acting as caretaker manager with assistance from Academy coaches Adrian Gibson and Scott Meesom in Saturday's unexpected FA Cup tie at Worksop Town.

Eastwood suddenly last week found themselves back in the competition after Bottesford Town, who had beaten them a round earlier, were expelled from the competition for fielding a suspended player and the Red Badgers battled out a superb 4-4 draw on Saturday to earn a replay.

“With JJ resigning earlier in the week, we wanted to get somebody at the club as early as possible,” said chairman Jamie Bennett. “We had lots of really credible applications and when I saw Stephen Kirkham's application come in it was exciting.

“Over the recent years he has been involved in doing some great things at Newark. When travelling away to Newark you always knew you would be in for a really tough game.

“I hope that is the feeling he installs to our existing players and any new players he wishes to bring in. We as a club really look forward to working with Kirky and his staff.”

Kirkham said: “I'm delighted to take the managers job at Eastwood.

“It's a huge club with massive potential and I'm looking forward to getting started. It won't happen overnight, there's a lot of work to be done.

“However, with the infrastructure in place, myself and Andrew (assistant Nicholson) are confident we can bring success to the club.”

Captain Jack Andrews added: “I have played for a short time under Kirky at Newark - which for me didn’t last too long due to the travel and logistical side becoming too much.