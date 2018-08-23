Steven Gerrard keen to take Nottingham Forest star Worrall to Rangers

Nottingham Forest's Joe Worrall is being linked with a move to Glasgow Rangers.

The England under-21 defender, originally from Hucknall, has found opportunities hard to come by under Aitor Karanka in recent weeks and the Forest boss is reportedly keen to offload him to gain more first team experience

Having spent big in the summer, Forest could loan out Worrall and fellow youngster Ben Brereton with a view to permanent deals being completed next year as they try to reduce their wage bill.

Rangers aren't the only ones interested in Worrall, with Championship rivals Aston Villa, West Brom and Stoke also believed to be hopeful of doing a deal.

Worrall captained the England U21s to victory in the Toulon Tournament in 2017.