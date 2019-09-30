Stoke eye ex-Manchester United boss Moyes after defeat by Nottingham Forest, while Derby target international midfielder and Chelsea chase wonderkid -- plus all the rest of Monday’s Championship rumours

Here are all the latest transfer rumours and news snippets involving clubs in the Sky Bet Championship, as reported by media outlets up and down the country on Monday.

Derby County are understood to be battling Stoke City to sign Iceland international midfielder Birkir Bjarnason, who is available on a free-agent deal after leaving Aston Villa over the summer. (Mirror)

Meanwhile, after their defeat by Nottingham Forest on Friday night, Stoke have apparently already drawn up possible replacements for under-fire boss Nathan Jones, with the likes of ex-Manchester United manager David Moyes, and Coventry City’s Mark Robins said to be the lead candidates. (Team Talk)

Chelsea chief Frank Lampard is said to have upped his interest in Wigan Athletic wonderkid Joe Gelhardt as the Blues look to beat Everton to land the teenage forward. (Express)

Winger Ben Marshall, who spent last season on loan at Millwall, has emerged as a key target for Salford City, who could snap up the free agent after he was released by Norwich City over the summer. (The Sun)

Leeds United are said to be close to reaching an agreement with Spanish side Unionistas de Salamanca, which will allow the Whites to give promising youth players first-team football on loan in the future. (Sport Witness)

Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes has been tipped to be moved on by Garry Monk in the next transfer window as he’s seemingly being surplus to the new manager’s requirements. (The Sun)

Former footballer Gary McSheffrey has claimed Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle, who scored 24 goals last season, would be an ideal signing for Leeds United as he’s currently not featuring for the Magpies. (HITC)

Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel has revealed that Mike Bahre’s surprise absence from his squad to face Brentford was due to an unspecified injury which meant the player couldn’t train at all last week. (Football League World)

Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley has paid tribute to the club’s fans for their continued support and positivity through a tricky time after the Terriers moved off the bottom spot with a 1-1 draw against Millwall. (Hull Examiner)