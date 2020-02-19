Storm Dennis postponement gives Selston a break to recharge ahead of five games in 12 days rush

Selston boss Carl Moore believes Storm Dennis may have done his club a favour when their game with Gresley was postponed at the weekend.

Still bottom of the Midland Football League, Selston are preparing for a crazy spell of five games in 12 days and Moore said his players will have benefited from a day off ahead of that.

“It did do us a few favours to be honest,” he said.

“With not having any games for six weeks and then having three or four within two weeks we did pick up a few knocks.

“It gave a couple of players a couple of extra days rest so we should now be fresh and ready to go.

“Over the next couple of weeks we have five games, it is going to be mayhem.

“To be fair the league said they were not expecting any games to be played at all on Saturday.

“But there are a few teams with Astroturf, so they got away with it a bit. Anyone with a grass pitch was called off.”

After a scheduled midweek clash with Heather St Johns, Selston are at home to Boldemere St Michaels on Saturday before a local derby at South Normanton on Monday and then a League Cup clash at Bolehall Swifts 48 hours later.

But Moore is confident his side can escape the drop.

“We are feeling really confident,” he said.

“The win against Highgate was a real push in the right direction for the lads, both mentally and confidence-wise.

“It was just knowing that although we are three points adrift at the bottom, we still have four games in hand – and all the teams around still to play.

“We think we can have a good push at it now and stay at this step.”

The managers knows so many games coming thick and fast could take its toll on his charges, but he said: “We will get round it.

“We have a lot of young lads signed on from the reserves and U19s so it's an opportunity for them as well to come, possibly in the cup game or possibly in the other midweek game, to show us what they've got.

“It breeds opportunities for a lot of people with selection. We have people at work, doing shifts, or are away. So there are always chance for people to come in and prove what they're worth.

“So, in one way, yes, it will probably stretch the squad a bit, but in another way, it might open the door for somebody else.”