Sunderland submit second bid for Sheffield Wednesday left back, the fight goes on to save Bolton Wanderers and Bury and the rest of today's League One and Two rumours

Sunderland are set to submit a second bid for Sheffield Wednesday left-back Morgan Fox after an opening offer was knocked back. (Sunderland Echo)

Fox is keen on a move to the Stadium of Light after seeing first-team chances restricted at Hillsborough. He was also booed by his own fans last week. (Sunderland Echo)

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett has admitted he could sign former Millwall left-back James Meredith, who is training with the club. (Portsmouth News)

Rotherham United are closing in on three signings ahead of next week's deadline - with a defender and a winger high on Paul Warne's wishlist. (Sheffield Star)

Blackpool winger Ben Tollitt has revealed he is open to extending his stay at National League side Wrexham after joining on a short-term loan. (The Leader)

AFC Wimbledon striker Joe Pigott has branded rumours that he wants to leave the club as "fake news". He has been linked with Reading and Sheffield Wednesday. (Various)

Two parties are fighting to save Bolton Wanderers with the club are at risk of being placed into liquidation if a deal cannot be reached tomorrow. (The Sun)

Bury could also suffer a similar fate with owner Steven Dale yet to finalise a deal with C&N Sporting Risk. (Daily Telegraph)