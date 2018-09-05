Tachtsidis is summer signing No.15 for Nottingham Forest

Greek international midfielder Panagiotis Tachtsidis has become Nottingham Forest’s 15th signing of the summer, joining as a free agent after having his his contract at Olympiacos terminated on Friday.

A 6ft 4ins playmaker, Tachtsidis has signed a two-year contract with the Reds.

He has made 232 professional appearances during an impressive career so far, scoring 13 goals.

He began his career with AEK Athens, before moving to Italian football, with Genoa, in 2010. He has since had spells with Grosseto, Verona, Roma, Catania, Torino and Cagliari, before returning to Greece at Olympiacos in 2017.

Tachtsidis made 25 appearances in all competitions for the Greek giants last season, scoring one goal.

Iranian international striker Karim Ansarifard could also be on his way to Forest.

The 28-year-old is understood to be among Aitor Karanka’s targets as he seeks to bolster the Reds’ firepower.

The player had his Olympiacos contract terminated prior to the deadline on Friday, which leaves him a free agent and available.

Tammy Abraham, Jermain Defoe, Rudy Gestede and Nelson Oliveira were other names said to be on Karanka’s striker list.

Forest are also understood to be in talks with at least one other potential signing, as they look to further bolster options in other areas of the pitch.