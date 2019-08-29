Ten Derby County signings who overcame slow starts to become heroes
We're a few weeks into the 2019/20 season and some of Derby County's new signings have already got fans talking as to whether they are going to be stars or flops during their time at Pride Park.
It doesn't take long for fans to make a judgement, though naysayers should be warned: it isn't always possible to tell the worth of a player after just a handful of matches. Here are ten Rams players and managers who struggled to give a good first impression but would ultimately prove the doubters wrong.
1. Gary Teale
Signing from Wigan, it took Teale a while to settle. Loans at Plymouth and Barnsley followed, before he finally got a run in the Rams' first team and a remarkable improvement in form occurred.