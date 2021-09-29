Tough task as bottom club take on unbeaten leaders

Karl Steed - bolstering squad this week.

But manager Karl Steed is hoping he can bolster his squad before then as they look for that elusive first victory.

“It will be tough,” he said. “I know two or three of the Anstey players – local lads to us who were with us.

“But they have financial clout behind them, which helps.

"That's why those lads went there instead of staying with us.

“They're a well-drilled unit and it will be difficult.

"We know we'll need to be at our best and get a bit of luck as well.

“One thing is certain – it can't be as bad as last week.”

He continued: “I am lacking a bit of experience and a bit of leadership, especially at the back.

"I am trying to address that this week.

"I was hoping I could get it sorted last week.

“I am hoping to get another couple in who fit that bill for this Saturday.

"I also have a couple of lads who have come in on trial at the top end of the pitch from the university who have just moved up into Nottingham,

“I am hoping that can put us in better stead going forward.

“I think we are in a lot better position now than we were at the start of the season in terms of numbers and quality.

“It's just getting them gelling and singing from the same page. That's the key.

“The more sessions we can get in and the more we can play with each other I think the better we will be.”

Anstey top the table with six wins a draw from their seven games so far as well as a plus 21 goal difference.

They underlined the kind of form they are in last weekend when they travlled to Newark and blitzed them 5-1.

Their captain Michael Reeve ended the afternoon with a hat-trick, two of them coming from the penalty spot, and he even had the luxury of being able to miss a third penalty on the day.