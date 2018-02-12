Tributes paid to ‘great ambassador’ for Nottinghamshire referees

Tributes have come pouring in for former Nottinghamshire referee Andy Rolph, who has sadly passed away.

Rolph officiated for 30 years and was a popular man in the middle with peers, clubs, supporters and even players.

Upon receiving his Outstanding Contribution to Refereeing Award last year, the Notts FA prepared the following:

“Andy is 59 and qualified as a referee in 1985, an ever present in the Nottinghamshire Senior League until two years when he hung up his whistle.

“Andy also officiated in the old Notts Alliance and the Northern Premier League. Just like every football club is built by founding members who represent the values of the club Andy has the same effect on the referees, representing integrity, honesty and impartiality.

“Andy is a solid rock who represents the core values all referees need, he always has a quick one liner to diffuse the most difficult of situations and is highly respected by players, supporters and officials.

“Darrell Parkes commented: ‘Having worked for many years with Andy, when the chips were down and the battle at its highest, it was pleasing to look across and see a flag, a smile and thumbs up to tell you that you’re doing all right. Carlsberg don’t make referees, but if they did...”

- Send your stories and memories of Rolph to sport.nmsy@jpress.co.uk.