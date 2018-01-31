UPDATE: Forest sign two more on deadline day, Walker out on loan

Nottingham Forest’s new manager Aitor Karanka added Costel Pantilimon and Ashkan Dejagah to his squad today as tonight’s January window deadline loomed closer.

But Tyler Walker has gone out on loan to Bolton Wanderers for the rest of the campaign.

Last night defender Tobias Figueiredo arrived at the City Ground on loan from Sporting Lisbon.

Now Romanian international goalkeeper Pantilimon has signed on loan for the remainder of the season from Premier League side Watford, having spent the first half of the season on loan at Deportivo La Coruna.

The 30-year-old started his career with Poli Timisoara in his home country, before a move to Manchester City where he won the Premier League and League Cup. He has also played for Sunderland before signing for Watford.

Today’s other signing, Iranian international winger Dejagah, 31, has joined on a permanent deal until the end of the season, being a free agent after leaving German Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg in the summer.

He began his career at Hertha Berlin before a five-year stay at Wolfsburg.

He joined Fulham in 2012, making 43 Premier League appearances before a spell in Qatar with Al-Arabi and then he re-signed for Wolfsburg at the start of 2016/17.

