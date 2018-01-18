Wass: Complacency can’t be allowed to creep in

Eastwood CFC joint-manager Jonathan Wass says complacency can’t become an issue as his side prepares for a double-header against the CML South’s bottom two sides.

The Red Badgers are firmly in the title hunt and ran out 6-0 winners over Aslockton & Orston last Friday night. They now face Holbrook St Michaels at home on Saturday before hosting bottom side Teversal Reserves a week later.

And with every point crucial in what is likely to be a four-way battle for the title with Sherwood Colliery, Hucknall Town and Pinxton, Wass says Eastwood can take nothing for granted.

He said: “As was the case last Friday, if we go into these games with the right mindset then we should win them comfortably, but if we don’t then they become banana skins.

“It’s the kind of league where you don’t tend to get many favours from the teams lower down when it comes to taking points off our rivals, so every game is crucial whether it’s against another side going for the title or the ones at the bottom.

“So it’s important we take six points from these two games and keep the pressure on those above us.”

Wass says he relishes being involved in such a close battle for honours, despite the pressure it brings.

He said: “It’s no doubt fascinating for those watching on and it’s enjoyable to be part of, although more so if things are going our way!

“I think the league would benefit from being bigger as there is so little room for error. Last season we only lost three games and still finished second and although the league never lies, it shows you can’t afford to let opportunities slip.”

Meanwhile, Eastwood academy striker Kieran Knight has gone for a two-week trial at Championship club Derby County.

Knight has scored 35 goals for the Eastwood reserve side this season and then proceeded to score twice on his first team debut against Aslockton and Orston.

And with the academy an integral part of the club’s ethos, Wass is pleased to see opportunities like the one presented to Knight become available.

He said: “It shows that the academy is fruitful - we’ve had three progress into the first team this year and it gives us a good option if they are impressing in the reserve side. We’ve also got the likes of Paddy Webb who is a teenager but who has been a regular all season.

“Kieran has done really well and I’m losing count as to how many he’s scored. He came on against Aslockton and got a couple of goals and we wish him well at Derby and hope things work out for him.

“If not then he’s welcome back into the fold here.

“Overall we’ve got a young side with an average age of about 24 and we’ve managed to keep it quite consistent too as those who are here want to stay and be part of it all.

“We’ve had a few injuries in recent weeks but are getting stronger again now which will put us in good stead.”