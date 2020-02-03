Wembley run could add to Notts County fixture pile-up

There could be mixed emotions on Saturday if Notts County take another step closer to a Wembley final.

The Magpies host Isthmian League North Division side Aveley in the fourth round of the FA Trophy, knowing victory would put them just two wins away for lifting silverware at the home of English football in May.

Yet the relish for a cup run may have been tempered slightly on Tuesday when their National League match at AFC Fylde was cancelled for the second time, exacerbating an already crowded fixture list.

“It depends on what happens on Saturday,” said Notts boss Neal Ardley.

“If we get knocked out we would have more free midweeks than if we get through.

“But if we win on Saturday, and it’s a big if, then once we rearrange games we will have one free midweek available.

“We would literally be (playing) Saturday-Tuesday until the end of the season.”

The Mill Farm playing surface passed two inspections on Tuesday afternoon, but a heavy rain shower at 5pm left a section of the pitch unfit for play.

The announcement came less than an hour before kick-off.

Ardley had no complaints about the decision, but it left them facing a third 130-mile trip to Lancashire to face the Coasters, with the rearranged fixture yet to be confirmed.

“It’s the second time we’ve come up here, named the team, prepped for the game, watched loads of footage on them and put a video together, and we were ready to go,” Ardley added.

“We have got such a fixture backlog, like lots of teams, and you don’t want any more, so for a 30-yard area of the pitch to get the game called off is frustrating, but the referee wasn’t happy.

“He said anyone who tried to change direction or land on that bit could get a serious injury.

“Coxey (assistant manager Neil Cox) wasn’t sure about the area.

“He felt it was dangerous and the referee felt the same, and if me and Jim (Bentley – Fylde manager) insisted that the game was on and one of our players did his cruciate, I would never forgive myself for not listening to the referee.”