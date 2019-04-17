Will the EFL punish Derby County? Our Rams columnist hopes not

Derby go into this weekend's Easter Bank Holiday clashes with the threat of action by the EFL over their accounts looming in the background.

A furious Steve Gibson, the owner of Middlesbrough, is insisting that the league scrutinise the books of the Rams, Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday, implying that all three clubs may be trying to pull a fast one when it comes to complying with the FFP regulations.

Whatever happens with regard to what the league conclude, I think that it will close the door on selling your ground to yourself. Mel Morris owns Derby and still owns the ground. He’s passed it from one company to another. We are rumoured to be in a soft transfer embargo which is preventing us from getting Graeme Shinnie to sign a pre-contract agreement with the club.

The Rams travel to St Andrews on Friday to face Birmingham City, a club that’s been dealt a nine point deduction for failing to comply with the conditions of their embargo and they will be fired up for the game as they’ll want to avoid being dragged into a relegation fight which could still happen.

Derby will have to be on their toes. Having rediscovered our scoring boots recently, our defence will need to be ready. Che Adams is a striker attracting the attention of Premier League clubs and will no doubt carry their biggest threat going forward. Lucasz Jutkiewicz also carries an aerial threat in the penalty area as we have found out to our cost in the past.

Former Rams keeper Lee Camp will be hoping for a better time than when the two sides met at Pride Park earlier in the season. He had a nightmare of a game with Harry Wilson cheekily beating him at the near post from a free-kick.

After last weekend's win we must now keep the momentum going. As long as we keep adding points, we are still there ready to pounce on a top six place should others falter.

Easter Monday sees Queens Park Rangers make the journey from Shepherds Bush. Having recently dismissed former Rams boss Steve McClaren, they have former Rams midfielder John Eustace performing the caretaking role as first team manager. Eustace was a fans favourite as a player with his no nonsense style in front of the Derby back four and I’m certain he will get a good reception from the Pride Park faithful before kick off. Last time out they delivered a 4-0 thrashing to Swansea.

QPR are currently eight points clear of the drop zone and out of the play-offs race too. They have nothing but pride to play for now, but Eustace will want to see some positive results if he is interested in landing the job on a full-time basis. Nothing is to be taken for granted,