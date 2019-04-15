Young Derby County stars aim to make it seven wins in a row as Manchester City arrive

Derby County's in-form under-18 side could secure their seventh win in a row and go five points clear at the top of the Premier League North table tomorrow night.

They will host Manchester City at Pride Park, a side that knocked them out of the FA Youth Cup earlier this season and who held the Rams to a 2-2 draw in Manchester in their previous league meeting, Morgan Whittaker and Jordan Brown with the Rams goals.

And for Rams coach Justin Walker, who watched his team beat West Bromwich Albion 5-0 last time out, he's expecting another good showing from the young Derby squad.

He told RamsTV: “They’ve contributed brilliantly throughout the season in how we prepare for games during the week and nothing will be any different for the next three games.

“The players are a pleasure to work with, on a daily basis they give it their all, they push each other to improve and they’re all fighting and chomping at the bit to play for the club.”