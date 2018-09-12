Bowls club receive councillor’s donation

One of the county’s longest established sporting units, Kimberley Bowls Club, is making improvements to its Nottingham Road green thanks to support from Notts County councillor Philip Owen.

Coun. Owen can be seen handing over a cheque of £250 which is to be used to fund the provision of artificial turf, which has been placed in ditches surrounding the bowls green. Stalwart members Colin Bonsall (president), Derek Gardiner (chairman), Steve Hall (captain and treasurer) and John Goodley (secretary) have played key roles in the club’s success.

“Funding is always difficult to secure and we greatly appreciate councillor Owen’s support,” said Mr.Hall. “On Saturday and Sunday, September 13th-14th, we are holding an open weekend and newcomers regardless of age and ability are invited to join us.”

For details contact Steve Hall on 0115 9279911.