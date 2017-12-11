Bowls club reflects on season

Greasley Miners’ Welfare Bowls Club is reflecting on the highs and lows of the previous season as Christmas approaches and looking forward to the spring and a new campaign.

A spokesman for the club said: “A big thanks to the players, Greasley MW Social Club and our committee for the effort in fulfilling our league and cup commitments.

“The five friendly matches, which included trips to Skegness, Wymswold, Awsworth and Heanor Town, provided enjoyable days and we hope to build on this in the coming season.

“Our club competitions reached their conclusion in September with some fine competitive matches.

“Our presentation evening and dinner was excellent.”

During the winter many club members will continue to play bowls at indoor arenas, while preparing for their next outdoor season.

Greasley Miners’ Welfare BC’s home green is at Coronation Park, Eastwood, a popular Broxtowe Council-maintained venue that is home to two league clubs and casual bowls .

The spokesman added: “The pavilion is a weekly meeting place for players and friends — and a chance to try out the game .

“Season tickets for a five-month season range from £36 to £60.

“The green is open seven days a week.

“Interest in the game seems to be increasing, particularly from the ladies

“Anyone wanting to try outdoor or indoor bowls is invited to get in touch.”

The club, which was formed in 1984 and plays in four Nottingham area leagues, is also keen to develop new players into the sport and coaching is available for beginners.

For more details about the club, go to www.hugofox.com/community/greasley-m-w-bowls-club-9505/about-us