England’s odds to win World Cup slashed after Panama thrashing

England were trimmed again in the World Cup outright market after an impressive display in their second group game against Panama on Sunday afternoon.

The 6-1 victory put Gareth Southgate’s men level with Belgium at the top of Group G with Thursday evening’s encounter between the two set to decide who progresses as group winners.

BoyleSports had England as 16/1 shots pre-tournament but they were backed into 12/1 off the back of their opening win against Tunisia.

But the rout against Panama has seen the Three Lions go single figures for the first time at 9/1, with Brazil continuing to head the betting at 4/1.

Harry Kane’s hat-trick also saw him leap to the top of the market to be top goalscorer at the tournament.

Kane is now 6/4 favourite from 13/2 to snatch the Golden Boot as he went clear in the standings, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku at 11/4 and 4/1 respectively sitting one goal in arrears of the Spurs man.

Lawrence Lyons, Spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “England are certainly raising a few eyebrows after scoring eight goals in their two games and punters are clearly fancying them against either of their potential last 16 opponents.

“We’ve had no choice, but to cut them again into 9/1 from 12/1 as the liabilities are beginning to build up”