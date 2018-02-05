More medals at county event for swimmers

Joseph Kingsland led the way for Kimberley Swimming Club at week two of the County Championships at Harvey Hadden.

He gained three gold medals, a silver and a bronze as members again excelled.

Livia Kingsland won two golds and a silver. Ben Barsby also claimed two golds.

Mollie Wright won a gold and two silvers, while Sophie Woodward took a gold and a bronze.

Finley Bunhejee won a silver, Imogen Spouge two bronze medals and Tom Ellis a bronze.

Other swimmers who represented Kimberley were: Megan Hanson, Daniel Marriott, Jessica Shephard, Matt Shipley, Lauren Shipley, Ciaran Smith, Shae Stewart, Katie Tompkins and Callum Townsend.

Kimberley are next in action in the Sports Centre League.