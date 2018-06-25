Nottinghamshire begin defence of Inter-County Golf Championship as Derbyshire look to take the crown

Nottinghamshire golfers began the defence of their Inter-County Golf Championship at Notts Golf Club in Kirkby this morning.

They are taking on Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland, Lincolnshire, Shropshire and Staffordshire as they look to retain the trophy they won at Matlock last year.

Each county plays a different county each day over three foursomes matches in the morning and six singles each afternoon, with the overall winner declared at the end of the week and going forward to play in the National County Finals in September against the winners of the other five regional tournaments.