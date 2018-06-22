ROYAL ASCOT: updated selections for Friday

A stunning card is in prospect for day four of Royal Ascot, spearheaded by two Group Ones, the Commonwealth Cup and the Coronation Stakes.

Here are my updated selections for all six races, complete with next-bests and/or each/way alternatives.

2.30 (6f Albany Stakes 2yo Fillies, Group 3)

JUST WONDERFUL (Fairyland, Main Edition)

3.05 (1m4f King Edward VII Stakes 3yo, Group 2)

OLD PERSIAN (Delano Roosevelt)

3.40 (6f Commonwealth Cup 3yo, Group 1)

SIOUX NATION (Equilateral, Laugh A Minute)

4.20 (1m Coronation Stakes 3yo Fillies, Group 1)

THREADING (Alpha Centauri, Anna Nerium)

5.00 (1m Sandringham Handicap 3yo Fillies)

QAZYNA (Agrotera, Ceilidhs Dream)

5.35 (1m4f Duke Of Edinburgh Handicap)

DASH OF SPICE (Eynhallow, Appeared)