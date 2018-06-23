ROYAL ASCOT: updated selections for Saturday

It’s the fifth and final day of Royal Ascot, with the highlights being a couple of 6f sprints, the Group One Diamond Jubilee Stakes and the cavalry-charge that is the Wokingham Handicap.

Here are my updated selections for all six races, complete with next-bests and/or each/way alternatives.

2.30 (7f Chesham Stakes 2yo, Listed)

NATALIE’S JOY (Arthur Kitt, On A Session)

3.05 (1m4f Hardwicke Stakes, Group 2)

CRYSTAL OCEAN

3.40 (5f Windsor Castle Stakes 2yo, Listed)

MUTWAFFER (Queen Of Bermuda)

4.20 (6f Diamond Jubilee Stakes, Group 1)

HARRY ANGEL (The Tin Man, Librisa Breeze)

5.00 (6f Wokingham Handicap)

DREAMFIELD (Tommy Taylor, Major Jumbo, Victory Angel, Blue De Vega)

5.35 (2m6f Queen Alexandra Stakes)

COUNT OCTAVE (Nearly Caught)