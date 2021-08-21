Kyle Ryde facing up to six weeks of action

Kyle Ryde gives the thumbs up.

Kyle Ryde could face up to six weeks out of action after fracturing his heel.

The Pirelli National Superstock rider was injured during Thursday's test evening ahead of race action at Park this weekend.

Weather conditions hadn’t been great as the track had seen an earlier downpour and this led to a wet start to this test session.

However, drying lines did appear around the circuit and lap times fell with the leading positions constantly changing.

Kyle managed around 14 laps before crashing out at Hall Bends as he unwittingly mistook the clutch lever for the rear brake lever, as a lot of riders run with a rear brake lever also on the clutch lever side - this enables more control of the rear brake.

This mistake in turn found him a false neutral in the gearbox, ending with the bike skidding and then Kyle’s untimely departure from the machine.

Kyle unfortunately came off rather worse for wear and was taken to the medical centre where it was discovered he had a fractured left heel.

So Kyle’s races were over for the weekend and he could be possibly out of action now for four to six weeks, unless the OMG team can get him into a hyperbaric chamber, one of which is at the QMC Nottingham.

This would enable wounds like this to actually heal a lot quicker than normal.

Kyle would like to thank all the medical team at Cadwell Park and he hopes to be back in action as soon as possible, to once again get to grips with this new machine and hopefully improving his standings in this very competitive championship.