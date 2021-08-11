Abandoned game rocks title ambitions for Kimberley Institute

Kimberley's Dominic Brown - crucial 36 not out against Wollaton.

That meant they only got two points from one of their vital games in hand and were unable to follow up Saturday's four wicket win at Wollaton.

“We didn't bowl a ball on Sunday,” said captain George Bacon.

“We warmed up a few time and got close to tossing up but the rain just returned. It never stopped long enough for us to get out there which was a real shame.

“Due to recent results we knew our games in hand were going to be important.

“That was one of them, so to only take two points from an abandoned game instead of the full eight was tough to take. We still have a lot of work to do and we are going to be a little but reliant on other people now or certainly getting results against teams that are around us.”

On Saturday Wollaton chose to bat and made 135 all out with captain Paul McMahon scoring 31 and Matt Wright (3-14) and Alex king (3-17) sharing six wickets.

Kimberley then slumped to 32-5 before a sixth wicket partnership of 76 between Bacon (30) and Dominic Brown (36 not out) eased them to 136-6, Zain Latiff claiming 6-23.

“That was a really satisfying win,” said Bacon.

“I think it's about two or three years since we won there and it can be a hard place to go.

“They have a very good spin attack and the pitch certainly helped that.

“It wasn't a very good pitch with some ridiculous uneven bounce which quite a few of our dismissals could do absolutely nothing about, though it was the same for both teams.

“It was a bit of a minefield so to come out of it with maximum points was very satisfying.

“We bowled really well, gave them no freebies, and then got off to a rocky start with our batting and were 32-5 at one point. But Browny and I dug in and he finished it off with a good not out.”

Now Kimberley face two home games this weekend with a victory over Plumtree vital on Saturday ahead of Sunday's visit of surprise leaders Radcliffe-on-Trent.

“We won't take Plumtree for granted. They are on a decent run and beat us at home,” said Bacon.

“Their opener Saad Ashraf is in a bit of form and their South African Kyle Simmonds is a serious cricketer. But we really need full points.

“On Sunday that is then probably one of the biggest games of the season.

“If we don't pick up a positive result from that it's going to be tricky for us as it could almost rule us out.

“If we take maximum points we can start to get back to where we want to be. It's a really big weekend.”

He added: “Radcliffe have been a good side with good players for the past three or four years at least. But they have not really put it all together. They are doing that this year.