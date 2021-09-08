Captain George Bacon admits he wrote off Kimberley's title dreams midway through the season

Kimberley celebrate their title win.

Kimberley lifted their second NPL title in three years after a comprehensive nine-wicket win over Mansfield Hosiery Mills.

But Bacon revealed that lifting the trophy seemed an unlikely event halfway through the campaign.

“I still can't believe it really,” said Bacon. “From where we were six weeks ago when we were fifth or sixth, I thought we were out of it.

“We knew it was possible, but inwardly we thought it was unlikely.

“To go on the run we did and win our last seven or eight games, all 8-0 and chasing - and to finish it off like we did was pretty cool. We are massively pleased.

“Being where we were gave us clarity. If we didn't win the league we wouldn't have set out to do what we intended to do.

“Second or third would have been a disappointment, it gave us clarity on what we needed to do.

“We knew we needed eight points and we would chase if we won the toss, regardless of teams and surfaces. It really did help.

“There were no other plans, this is what we needed to do and that is what we did. We got into a process and it was a matter of repeating it.

“It still took some doing, especially the weekend when we beat Cuckney away on Saturday and then the Cavs on Monday.

“I didn't think winning the league was possible and you look back on things like losing a tight game at home to Hucknall that we shouldn't have and you look at what you could have done better and repeat it over and over again.

“Now we get to go over all the good bits and watch the videos again.”

Bacon knows his side will be the team to chase once again next year with Kimberley looking to further build on their success.

But that’s just how the delighted skipper wants it.

“We had a chat after the game and a couple of players said winning was a great feeling, but we could have done so much better this season,” he added.

“Going into next year we might look to add some players, we don't know yet - we will figure that out later.

“If we retain the players that we already have then I think there is more to come from the group.