Eastwood Amateur Boxing Club to host first show in eight years

Eastwood Amateur Boxing Club will host its first show for eight years on Friday night (March 6)

The show will take place at Greasley Sports Centre on Dovecote Road with several of the club's top fighters due to take part.

Eastwood ABC was founded some 40 years ago by Jimmy Loughrey, a man recognised as something of a boxing legend in the town who is now aged 90-years-old and will be among those attending.

The club trains around 30 boxers, twice a week, but has struggled in recent years on a financial level, forced to fund itself only through subs and kind donations.

Rent takes up a lot of the budget available to the club.

Coach Phil Wetton, who boxed for Loughrey back in the 1980s, is assisted by Chris Harpin and Callum Hobster and has coached several top boxers to have emerged from the town.

They include Tommy Reeves, who recently won the 64kg East Midlands belt with a unanimous decision at a bout in Rainworth.

Doors open for the show at 7.30pm for an 8pm start.

Adult tickets cost £12 in advance or £15 on the door, while U16s’ cost £10.