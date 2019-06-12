‘Friendly Eastwood-based boxing club’ in appeal for new members

Coaches at Eastwood Amateur Boxing Club are appealing for new members to step into the ring and try their hand at the sport.

The boxing club, which has been running for more than 30 years, has been located on Church Walk in Eastwood for the past two-and-a-half years.

It caters for boxers from the age of 10 up to the age of 40 over two training sessions a week and has eight registered boxers on its books to date.

Coaches have discussed increasing the sessions to three-a-week and the facility has the capacity to take on up to 25 people at any one time.

Chris Harpin, a qualified England Boxing Level 2 Coach, described the club as welcoming with a friendly atmosphere.

“Eastwood Amateur Boxing Club has a family-type environment,” said Chris. “A lot of people get on and a lot of the members are from out of town too.

“Five of our registered boxers live in Kimberley, even though we’re based in Eastwood, and we have people travel from Stapleford to come and train with us.

“It’s a friendly atmosphere and very welcoming.”

Chris has been involved with the club for the past five-and-a-half years.

He said: “Not long after I got involved we lost our old premises and so we had been looking for a new place.

“We managed to get some new premises on Church Walk and we’ve been there for around two-and-a-half years now.

“We’re an England affiliated boxing club and we train twice a week on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at the moment.”

The club has its own boxing ring, floor space as well as their own strength and conditioning room with weights, bikes and running machine.

Chris is one of three qualified coaches at the club and says boxing has its benefits for youngsters.

“It helps kids focus and gives them something to channel their energies in to,” he said.

“It prevents them from hanging about on street corners.

“And there’s a chance if they do well in amateur boxing that they can travel around the country and progress up the ranks.”

Anyone interested in joining or sponsoring the club can contact Chris Harpin on 07799 898811.