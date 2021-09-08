Opener Sam Wood is welcomed back to the pavilion after smashing 68 off 32 balls to secure the title

Gallery: Kimberley ICC celebrate Notts Premier League title win

Kimberley secured their second NPL title win in three years after victory over Mansfield HM in their last match.

By Stephen Thirkill
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 2:53 pm

It left them two points clear at the top following a brilliant winning run at the business end of the season.

1. Kimberley batting, Matt Taylor

Matt Taylor bats for Kimberley.

Photo: jason chadwick

2.

Photo: jason chadwick

3.

Photo: jason chadwick

4.

Opener Sam Wood smashed 68 off just 32 balls to secure victory in less than 9 overs.

Photo: jason chadwick

