Head coach Peter Moores has no complaints as Nottinghamshire are well beaten

Nottinghamshire head coach Peter Moores had few complaints after Somerset retained a 15-point lead at the top of the Specsavers County Championship with a 132-run victory at Taunton.

Chasing a target of 255 to win, the visitors were bowled out for 122, England left-arm spinner Jack Leach taking four for 42 and paceman Jamie Overton four for 24 as only Ravichandran Ashwin, with 41, offered much resistance.

Earlier, Somerset had been bowled out for 169 in their second innings, Notts left-arm spinner Liam Patterson-White marking his first class debut with an impressive five for 73, while Ashwin took five for 59

Moores said: “Absolutely no complaints. It was an exciting cricket pitch to play on and we lost, not because of any lack of effort or work-rate, but because we were facing a really good team.

“We got into some decent positions in the game, but each time to their credit Somerset came back hard at us. They have been playing good cricket all season and were relentless in how they went about their business.

“We are looking at a growing injury list. Chris Nash won’t play in the next game under the rules governing concussion, Ben Duckett has tweaked a hip flexor and Joe Clarke has done a hamstring, but that is part of pro sport and we won’t moan about it.

“It hurt us a bit in the first innings being a bowler down, with Liam Patterson-White’s tonsillitis, but I would rather give Somerset the praise they deserve for playing so well.”