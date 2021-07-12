Jacksdale racer Kyle Ryde still finding his feet with new BWM team

Now racing for the OMG Rich Energy Racing BMW team, Ryde did not have the best of practices, failing to make the top 12 and ending up on row three for race one.

As the train of riders came around for the first lap, Ryde had gained a couple of places and was up to seventh behind team mate Bradley Ray.

The pack broke up into smaller groups, with Ryde's being the second of them, but then this became split, creating a third group battling for the seventh to 12th places, Ryde coming home in 11th.

On Sunday Ryde's qualifying time from race one, placed him back on the sixth row of the grid along side Francis and Irwin.

By mid-race distance of this tiring 30-lap race Ryde was in 13th place behind Linfoot & Irwin, with Brookes just behind. Eventually, current champion Brookes and Andy Irwin passed him to leave him in 15th.

Race three proved to be almost a re-run of the previous race with Ryde again battling in the early laps with Brookes and Andy Irwin in hot pursuit.

As the laps went by he maintained 15th but by two thirds race distance of this 30-lap race, Kyle was down in 17th with both Brookes and Irwin having overtaken him.