Jacksdale’s Kyle Ryde has tough British Superbikes Championship weekend at Brands Hatch

Kyle Ryde was off the pace during a tough round at Brands Hatch.

After the first lap on Saturday’s race one, Ryde was in 12th place, but he was soon overhauled and found himself in 17th place at the halfway stage.

He managed to pull a spot back to cross the finish line in 16th place.

During Sunday’s 20 lap race, Ryde was in 13th spot after five laps as he chased TT guru Peter Hickman.

He climbed a place by lap10, which he held until the last couple of laps.

Ryde then dropped back a place behind his teammate Bradley Ray.