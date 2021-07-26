Jacksdale’s Kyle Ryde has tough British Superbikes Championship weekend at Brands Hatch
Jacksdale’s Kyle Ryde had a tough weekend at the third round of the British Superbike Championship at the international circuit of Brands Hatch.
After the first lap on Saturday’s race one, Ryde was in 12th place, but he was soon overhauled and found himself in 17th place at the halfway stage.
He managed to pull a spot back to cross the finish line in 16th place.
During Sunday’s 20 lap race, Ryde was in 13th spot after five laps as he chased TT guru Peter Hickman.
He climbed a place by lap10, which he held until the last couple of laps.
Ryde then dropped back a place behind his teammate Bradley Ray.
It was a much improved race to the Saturday Sprint Race, but Ryde and his machine are still struggling to match the pace of the semi- works teams of Yamaha, Ducati’s Kawasaki’s and some of the other BMW’s.