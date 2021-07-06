Kimberley captain George Bacon admits to frustration after another NPL game falls foul of COVID

George Bacon is a frustrated man after Kimberley's fixture with Radcliffe was called off.

The side’s scheduled match with Radcliffe was called off due to COVID concerns in the opposition camp.

It leaves Kimberley facing a fixture backlog having only played eight times so far this season.

“I completely get why it was called off and we obviously have to be safe,” he said.

“It is frustrating when you prepare all week and think you’re going to get a game and then it gets called off.

“It’s not just missing a game of cricket on the day, it’s all the work you have to do afterwards in rearranging the game and figuring out how we are going to get all our fixtures in.

“We train twice a week and take it seriously. We are sensible on a Friday night and, with so many Sunday games, the lads are giving up social time and time with their families and partners.

“We want to be playing cricket, especially after last year, but it gets hard work figuring out when we can play the games and working with the ground staff and umpires.”

Kimberley face high-fliers Clifton on Saturday followed by a rearranged game against Papplewick on Sunday.

And Bacon knows it is a great chance to get points on the board and climb the table.

“The league is still in our hands,” he said. “I have not looked at the table in any great detail in the last few weeks because it is skewed with all the games in hand.

“If we were to win our games in hand we are right up there. We don’t know what will happen with other teams and we will just try and get as many points as we can when we get games in.

“We want to be aggressive and be attacking in the way we play. We just want to play really.

“We will take one game at a time and focus on getting the wins. If we can get 12 or 16 points out of this weekend it makes the table look a little better.

“Clifton are doing better than people expected and it is a challenge we are looking forward to.”