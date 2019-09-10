Kimberley crowned Notts Premier League champions after day of high drama

Proud Kimberley have been crowned champions of the Notts Premier League with a game to spare after an afternoon of high drama.

Kimberley began the penultimate day of the season only 13 points ahead of their closest rivals, second-placed Cavaliers and Carrington.

But they ended it with an unassailable lead of 27 points after they beat Radcliffe by 50 runs thanks to a wicket with their last ball, while Cavaliers succumbed to Attenborough by just one wicket.

Fittingly, Kimberley’s hero was captain George Bacon, who fired a magnificent century to help his side post an imposing total of 263-5 from their allotted 50 movers.

Opener Bacon sizzled with 109 from 150 balls, including one six and 13 fours, and put on 120 for the third wicket with Martin Weightman, who added 55 (one six and five fours).

The Kimberley innings was topped off by an unbeaten 44 from only 24 deliveries, including two sixes and four fours, from Dominic Brown.

In reply, the visitors started with a 25-ball 44, featuring five sixes, from opener Joe Richardson, but once he’d gone, they lost wickets at regular intervals, most notably to Alex King (5-35 from 12 overs).

Anchorman Faraz Ali compiled a patient 56, giving Radcliffe a chance of holding on for a losing draw. But at 210-7 with only three overs to go, all-rounder Weightman (3-57 in 11 overs) snatched three wickets for the hosts.

Even at 212-9, the win looked unlikely but, in a bizarre finale, Weightman’s last delivery of the innings was a wide, meaning an extra ball, with which he had Jack Peirce caught by that man Bacon!