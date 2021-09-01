Kimberley taking nothing for granted after closing in on Notts Premier League title

George Bacon says Kimberley will remain focused.

Kimberley sealed a huge double-header win over title rivals Cuckney and Cavaliers and Carrington at the weekend.

It leaves them just two points clear at the top of the table knowing a maximum points win over bottom-placed Mansfield Hosiery Mills will see them lift the title.

“We can’t take anything for granted,” he said. “I had a chat with Nick Langford after our Cuckney game.

“They found themselves in a similar position, playing Mansfield in the last game and needing a win for the title and they messed it up, so he was saying make sure we don’t do the same.

“The message will be to just do the same again. If our processes and what we have been doing have been good enough to beat the top teams, it should be good enough to beat Mansfield.

“We don’t change from that and we will concentrate from the start.

“To get over the line would mean a huge amount. It would be the third title that this core group of players have won.

“If we can win it again it will be a great achievement. It has been a nightmare season with COVID and we have played Saturday/Sunday weeks on end.

“It has been hard but if we can come out of it as champions it makes that extra effort even more worthwhile.”

Kimberley have come good at the perfect time, having won their last six games including key wins over fellow title contenders, Cuckney, Cavs and Radcliffe.

“It is a great achievement,” added Bacon, “We have won our last six matches, all of them with eight points to nil, and against high quality opposition.

“It was a little frustrating that we left ourselves needing to do that.

“We had had disappointing results going into this run, but to come through that sort of pressure we placed ourselves in is very satisfying.

“But it makes it all pointless if we don’t go and win on Saturday.