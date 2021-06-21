Kyle Ryde ready to impress his new BMW team

Kyle Ryde tests his new BMW machine.

Three-times British champion Ryde was with the Derbyshire-based Buildbase Suzuki team last year, but this year has signed up to race for the OMG BMW Team.

The 2021 British Superbike season begins over the forthcoming weekend of 25th- 27th June at Oulton Park with Ryde aiming to make an instant impression on his new team.

OMG BMW are a relatively new team to the series compared to Buildbase, but a serious contender against all of the teams, including the factory-backed teams in the BSB paddock.

Ryde's teammate for this season is old friend and adversary Bradley Ray, so between them, they will be a formidable outfit to beat.

Ryde has been testing and training all over the winter period and is in good shape to tackle the arduous task of throwing the latest BMW Superbike around the various circuits up and down the country.

The Superbike circus have already had four official test sessions.

These started at Silverstone, then on to Oulton Park, Snetterton and finally a few weeks back at the Donington Park circuit. Throughout these sessions, Ryde was always hovering around the second to fourth place mark and on several occasions topped the Leaderboard, despite never having ridden a BMW Superbike before.