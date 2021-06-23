Langley Mill defy critics by beating league leaders

Jack Scott took three wickets for Langley Mill.

On a weekend when Samit Patel was playing a starring role for Notts, his Langley Mill teammates dispelled the ‘one-man team’ tag by convincingly beating their visitors in a perfect answer to critics, with a superb all-round display.

Skipper Danny Hanson, for the first time this season, called the toss correctly and decided to bat. Given the opposition’s much-vaunted seam attack it was a confidence boost in his batting line up and at 31 runs for no wicket it looked a good call.

However, within six balls the score had gone to three wickets down for no runs added, leaving Akhil Patel and Hanson at the crease with 41 overs still to bat.

They added 99 for the fourth wicket before Hanson was out for 38 caught and bowled by former Miller Josh Lacey.

Patel was out shortly afterwards for a splendid 59 runs and the score on 140 from 30 overs. Worryingly, the Millers were making ground with good partnerships but losing wickets in clusters.

Nevertheless, Matt Heafield (28), Lewis Pinder (11) and Jay Holmes (16) took the score on before the Millers were all out leaving Ockbrook a target of 201 for victory.

With Jack Scott back in the attack partnering Scott Parkin, the bowling looked sharp and crisp and they took a couple of wickets each to leave the visitors 39-4 with only opener Luke Baddeley looking steady on 13 not out.

Next to fall was Jacob Conners (16), bowled by Scott to give him match figures of 12 overs, three wickets for 36 runs. Parkin’s final figures were seven overs, two wickets for 35 runs.

Job done, the openers were replaced in the attack by Patel and Holmes. Patel in particular kept the lid on any recovery hopes the opposition may have had by bowling a parsimonious 12 overs for a mere 25 runs, although it was Holmes who took the next two wickets to fall.

Despite losing wickets, Ockbrook had still reached 130-7 with opener Baddeley still making steady progress and hoping for partners to stay with him to take his team to their target.

With Suman Shrestha added to the attack, it was Baddeley who was out next for 46, caught inside the boundary by Patel.

Hayhurst (15) and Crocker (17) added a further 24 runs before Hayhurst was bowled by Shrestha, the next ball taking his third wicket of the day to seal victory for the home team, bowling Ockbrook out in 43rd over for 154 runs.

After the match, Millers president Andrew Ball commented: “It was an excellent result; we have always had some great games against Ockbrook over the years and Saturday was no exception.

"I thought 200 was a competitive score and it’s the old adage of ‘runs on the board’. The way we bowled against their top order in particular and backed up by some excellent fielding won the day for me.