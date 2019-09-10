Langley Mill on brink of promotion to Derbyshire cricket’s top level

Excited Langley Mill United are just one win away from clinching promotion to the elite level of Derbyshire cricket.

A crushing 119-run victory over Alrewas on the penultimate day of the season last Saturday cemented the Millers’ position in second spot in Division One of the Derbyshire County League.

They sit 18 points clear of third-placed Rolleston, who had to be content with a winning draw after opponents Ilkeston Rutland held on at 116-9.

And they can secure the runners-up place this Saturday when they travel to Duffield in their final match of the campaign. Rolleston are also away, against Cutthorpe.

A fine total of 250-9 was the key to Langley Mill’s latest win as they overcame a dicey start in which they slumped to 37-3 against the bowling of Matt Friend (4-73 in 15 overs) and Craig Swinfield (2-58 from 13 overs).

The recovery was led by stubborn opener George Brandrick, who played a crucial, patient knock, scoring 57 (seven fours) from 113 deliveries.

Brandrick shared a stand worth 71 for the fourth wicket with Daniel Hanson that rebuilt the innings. Hanson fell on 108 after a breezy 51 (four sixes and five fours) from only 30 balls, but the good work waa continued by Jamie Salmons, who helped Brandrick put on another half-century partnership.

Salmons made 39, including one six and six fours, and although Brandrick finally succumbed with the total on 208, the momentum was maintained by Lewis Pinder with 38 (six fours) and Mohamed Dilshad (16).

Dilshad (3-51 from 11 overs) then took the first wickets to fall when Alrewas replied. But the pick of the Langley Mill bowlers was Jack Scott, who returned 4-48 from 15 overs as the visitors slid to 131 all out from 35.1 overs.

Scott’s victims included Alrewas’s chief resistant, Stephen Cole, who made 44 (eight fours), while the second highest scorer, Cole O’Connor, was run out by Dilshad for 33.

Two late wickets were also bagged by Simon Lacey, who posted figures of 2-31 from 9.1 overs.