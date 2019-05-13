Mullaney admits Notts Outlaws were outclassed in cup semi defeat

Captain Steven Mullaney admitted that Nottinghamshire Outlaws were outclassed by Somerset in their Royal London One-Day Cup semi-final defeat at Trent Bridge on Sunday.

“Somerset fully deserve their place at Lord’s,” said Mullaney. “They out-batted, out-bowled and out-fielded us.

“At halfway, I thought their total of 337 was very chaseable, but I have no complaints. We just weren’t good enough.”

Mullaney faced criticism from some fans about his decision to ask Somerset to bat first, but he said: “I wouldn’t my change my decision at the toss. We probably could have bowled and fielded a bit better.

“Nobody is going to feel sorry for us. We have about 12 hours to dust ourselves off before we get on a bus to Chelmsford for a Championship match against a good Essex side.”

Somerset’s captain, Tom Abell, agreed with Mullaney and felt his side were “good in all three disciplines”.

He felt their total was “a really good score” and that the dismissal of Alex Hales was a key moment in Notts’s run chase.

Abell added: “It will mean everything to lead the side out at Lord’s. It will be such a special day, with it being our first Lord’s final since 2011.

“I am so proud of the team. We are peaking at the right time.”