New coach keen to work with the fast bowlers at Notts

Former player Kevin Shine says he is eager to start work with the battery of fast bowlers at his disposal at Nottinghamshire after joining the club as assistant coach.

Having spent the past 14 years ensuring a conveyor belt of bowlers ready for the rigours of international cricket with the England set-up, the 50-year-old is relishing the chance to work at county level.

He said: “We’ve got Jake Ball, who has played for England before and is hugely talented, so it’s a massive opportunity to come and work with him.

“Zak Chappell had a really good England Lions tour to India, and I’ve spent a bit of time too with Jack Blatherwick, who can bowl a serious ball.

“We have to get them to a point where their bodies are robust enough to put up with county cricket, which is an unbelievably tough thing to do but certainly achievable.”

The fast-bowling arsenal at Trent Bridge is completed by two of the longest-standing players, Stuart Broad and Luke Fletcher.

Shine said: “I’ve worked with Stuart a lot and he’s lovely to have around. He’s an example to everyone when he plays for England and when he comes back and represents Notts.

“I’ve seen Luke develop into a fabulous professional. He’s a go-to bowler, although I think he’s still got some improving that he’ll want to do.”