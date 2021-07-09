Nottinghamshire Outlaws head coach Peter Moores backs Calvin Harrison to keep progressing

Steven Mullaney celebrates after Calvin Harrison gets Danny Briggs out during the Vitality T20 Blast match between Birmingham Bears and Notts Outlaws. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Harrison has been rewarded with a new two year deal after shining for the Outlaws in the Vitality Blast.

Moores said: “Calvin has really impressed us during his time at the club so far, both in the Second XI and more recently in the Blast,” said Head Coach Peter Moores.

“What’s been great to see is the way he’s backed himself, never been overawed, played the game that’s in front of him and consistently executed his skills really well under pressure.

“We’ve seen him start to show that he can be a three-dimensional cricketer at this level and the hunger he is showing to improve his game has been a great example to all of us.