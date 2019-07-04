Notts coach Peter Moores analyses innings defat to Essex and upcoming trip to leaders Somerset

Head coach Peter Moores has admitted that Nottinghamshire simply did not score enough runs in their heavy Specsavers County Championship defeat to Essex at Trent Bridge.

Nottinghamshire lost by an innings to a strong Essex side with ambitions of winning the title, but it was the manner of the first-day collapse that Moores’ side any chance of being competitive.

“We were always going to be under pressure because we didn’t score enough runs in our first innings,” said Moores.

“That’s been our biggest problem all year and it’s something we must address because we need to get a foothold in games to stay competitive.”

The defeat ensured that Notts remained at the foot of the Division One table, still without a win.

Their fifth defeat of the campaign means that they have gone more than 12 months since their last victory in the championship, so some difficult questions were inevitable when Moores met with the club’s members this week.

“You can’t say it was something to enjoy,” he said.

“But it was fair. It was a chance for the members to ask some of those awkward questions and you try to give them the most honest reply.

“I’ve said all along we haven’t played well enough and at a club like this that is not acceptable.

“I wanted them to know we are passionate about the club and who we represent and there is going to be a real drive to move things forward.”

Moores admits he has been hurting, along with the players.

“It’s nearly like physical pain at the time,” he revealed.

“It’s a very frustrating situation to be in and the key is you dust yourself down and come back and keep things simple for yourself and everyone else. The game of cricket is not complicated; it’s just difficult to do at times.”

Nottinghamshire’s task doesn’t get any easier because they travel to Taunton this week to face the leaders.

“We go to Somerset now,” reflected Moores. “We’ve got to go there and back ourselves as a team. Cricket is quite a simple, straightforward game and we hope the lads can have the confidence to go there, relax and play.

“We’ve got to go with a clear view of how we want to try and win the game and - if we can - we will get ourselves off and running.

“We’ll look at the team selection, as we always do. Certainly, the formula that we’ve got at the moment isn’t working, so we have to look at that and decide what is our most competitive line-up.

“We’ll look at all that when we have had a chance to look at the pitch. Taunton has had pitches that spin and pitches that have done a little bit for the seam bowlers. We’ll take a squad that we think can go there and do a job.”

Notts are waiting to discover if they will have Stuart Broad available to them for the trip to the south west, with the pace bowler’s workload being carefully monitored by the ECB ahead of England’s forthcoming Test match commitments.