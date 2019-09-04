Notts hope to get Trent Bridge rocking for Vitality Blast quarter-final

Notts Outlaws hope to take advantage of burgeoning home support when they face Middlesex in the quarter-final of the Vitality Blast at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

The Outlaws posted average crowds in excess of 12,000 for the first time this season with attendance at 20-over cricket among the club’s membership also rising.

“We’re extremely grateful to our members and supporters for supporting the group stage in record numbers this season,” said Nottinghamshire’s commercial director Michael Temple.

“Our players have a track record of consistent success in the group stage and this is the ninth time in ten years that they have qualified for the knockout stages.

“Having a team with a winning record allows us to capitalise on the scheduling and the weather to attract big crowds and the atmosphere at Trent Bridge has become renowned across the game.

“We hope to count on the same support when we host Middlesex on Thursday.”

The Outlaws began their home campaign with 12,613 against Worcestershire, and enjoyed high levels of home support against Northamptonshire (13,691), Birmingham (12,060), Yorkshire (13,737) and Durham (13,078).

Nottinghamshire Director of Cricket, Mick Newell, believes that – if Notts can secure a finals day appearance – it would be a fitting reward for those who have supported the team during the summer.

“The support for the Blast is exceptional here and our group stage track record over the years is very consistent,” he said.

“Peter Moores and Dan Christian have developed a positive style of T20 cricket that our players enjoy delivering and our members and supporters enjoy watching.

“There will always be a degree of risk when it comes to knockout matches where the pressure is on and the margins are tighter.

“However, we are one game from Finals Day which would be a commendable achievement for the players and coaches and a day our members and supporters deserve for their backing this season.”