Notts hope to revive career of batsman Haseeb Hameed

Nottinghamshire have secured the signing of one-time England prospect Haseeb Hameed on a two-year deal.

The 22-year-old batsman, who scored two half-centuries in three Test appearances for England, has committed to the club until the end of 2021 after leaving Lancashire.

Hameed said: “I’m very excited to be joining Notts and playing my cricket at Trent Bridge.

“I’ve enjoyed myself every time I’ve played at the great venue and hope to add to some more good memories there.

“This is a new chapter in both my life and career, and I’m full of excitement to start working with my new teammates and helping get Notts back up to Division One in the County Championship, where they belong.

Bolton-born Hameed has lost his way badly since becoming the fifth-youngest batsman to chalk up 1,000 runs in a season in 2016. However Peter Moores, head coach at Notts, said: “There’s no doubting his talent. He’s had some difficult times, but the ones that are destined for great things bounce back and move their games on again.”