Notts Outlaws seamer Gurney gunning for full set of white-ball titles

Nottinghamshire seamer Harry Gurney says is keen to add The Hundred to his growing tally of major white-ball titles as he prepares to represent Trent Rockets in cricket’s new competition this summer.

The Outlaws left-armer has amassed eight limited-overs titles around the globe in a successful career, and admits he is driven by a desire to complete the set.

“I want to win The Hundred and the Indian Premier League (IPL) because then, in my book, I’ve won all the major competitions,” Gurney said.

“That’s certainly the aspiration, and I think we’ve got the squad to do that in The Hundred with Trent Rockets.

“Every team is strong, which is what you tend to get with a draft system, and there are some really well-balanced sides.

“There’s certainly a palpable excitement around the world for The Hundred, and for the chance to play with, and against, the best players in some great grounds and exciting cities.”

Gurney encountered three of his fellow Trent Rockets, Alex Hales, D’Arcy Short and Rashid Khan, during his winter with Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League in Australia – and he was impressed by the trio’s exploits Down Under.

“It goes without saying that Alex is player of quality,” said Gurney. “I’ve seen him be so destructive over the years.

“D’Arcy is a gritty character, and I can’t wait to see him out there smacking a few into the stands.

“Rashid is not only the best bowler in the world but also an unbelievably athletic fielder and a very dangerous batsman.”