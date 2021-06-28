OMG debut at Oulton Park for Kyle Ryde

Kyle Ryde at Oulton Park - Pic by Michael Hallam.

Not one of Ryde's favourite tracks with mixed results there in the past, he now does appear to be mastering it and with a new team and bike for the 2021 season, has started the championship off remarkably well with the Rich Energy OMG Race Team, who are using the latest BMW M1000RR machines.

Starting sixth in race one, Kyle managed to hold onto that for the first half of the race Halfway through, Honda-mounted Glen Irwin pushed Ryde back into seventh and this was to be the race order for these two lonely riders for the rest of the laps, as the bunch at the front just pushed further ahead. But it was valuable points bagged.

In race two Ryde was back on row four alongside Danny Buchan and last year’s Superbike Champion Australian Josh Brookes.

Ryde began mid-pack before a pack of senior, experienced riders at the front started to break away with the second bunch mainly being all the young talent like Ryde.

Some epic battles took place and on the 13th lap Ryde set a new lap record and came home in a hard fought 10th position behind Glen Irwin.

That record gave Ryde a front row seat in the final race.

But he was back in fourth after one lap and as he came over the grid on the fifth he suddenly lost a lot of ground, dropping to 10th and ended up in 12th.