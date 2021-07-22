Peter Trego to captain Nottinghamshire in Royal London Cup

Peter Trego will captain the Notts Outlaws in the Royal London Cup (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Trego, who has taken the reins of Nottinghamshire’s Second XI this season, as well as making nine appearances in the Vitality Blast, is a reigning Royal London Cup champion having claimed the trophy during his final summer with Somerset.

The 2019 showpiece was the most recent of four one-day final appearances for the all-rounder, with Trego having scored 4,962 runs and taken 171 wickets in the List A format.

“Since moving to the club, I have really enjoyed how open people to learning from me, and it makes me feel great that I have something to offer,” he said.

“Everyone has their own unique style of captaincy, but I think a lot of the things I did as Second XI captain early this season with a young group of players, in terms of raising standards and the levels of game awareness, will stand the test of time in the 50 over campaign.

“List A competitions have been around for a long time, but there is a fresh feel this year because The Hundred has created opportunities for certain players in Notts colours, like Fateh Sigh who has bowled beautifully in the Second XI this year.”

“We still have serious resources, and there are still some tremendous players with great List A records in the side, the likes of Ben Slater with the bat, and Luke fletcher with the ball who will lead the attack and is one of the best limited overs in the country. We have a great chance of success, and, of course, there is the added incentive of a Trent Bridge final.”

Hameed, who averages 45.85 in the 2021 LV= Insurance County Championship, has been named as part of a 17-man squad ahead of England’s upcoming LV= Insurance Test Series against India.

The series begins at Trent Bridge on Wednesday 4 August, with teammate Stuart Broad also among the party.

“Haseeb has been consistently impressive, both as a player and with his total commitment to the team, since he joined the club. So, first and foremost, we’re delighted for him that he’s getting that recognition,” said Head Coach Peter Moores.

“He heads off to the England squad with our very best wishes, and we’ll look forward to welcoming him back in when he returns.

“We could hardly wish for a more qualified replacement as a captain than Peter. His pedigree as a player in this format is right up there with the best around and his nous and experience will be vital over the next few weeks.

“Haseeb’s call-up will also create a vacancy in one of our top order slots. We’ve seen plenty of young players, from Lyndon James in the Championship to Calvin Harrison in the Blast, really seize their opportunities this summer, and this creates a chance for someone else to step up in a similar way.”

Notts’ Royal London Cup campaign begins at Edgbaston on Sunday 25 July, with a trip to face Surrey at Guildford two days later.

The Outlaws’ home fixtures will see the return of a two-match Welbeck Weekender at the club’s north-Nottinghamshire outground, while the Green and Golds will also host matches at Grantham and Derby’s Incora County Ground.