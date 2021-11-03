Pettman earns new contract at Nottinghamshire CCC

Toby Pettman has signed a new Notts deal. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

The 23-year-old garnered 32 Second XI Championship wickets at 26.25 during his first summer as a professional, putting him second in the side’s wicket taking chart.

“Toby has worked extremely hard over the last 12 months both physically and technically, and that effort has come to fruition with his performances," said Nottinghamshire Head Coach Peter Moores.

"He’s formed a strong partnership with Kevin Shine and, with the three five-wicket hauls he got in the Second XI towards the end of the season, he proved his progression.

“He can create bounce and movement from a high action and he’s definitely earned his new contract. I’m excited to see where he can take his game over the next year.”

Pettman also boasts a First-Class bowling average of 21.15 from seven appearances for the university side.

“I am loving every minute of my time with Nottinghamshire and I’m optimistic about what the future can bring," said Pettman.

"We have a fantastic group of players and coaches at Trent Bridge. With their support, I feel like I’ve already made huge improvements in the last 12 months in every aspect of my game.

“I can’t wait to get stuck into a winter of further development heading into the 2022 season.”

Elsewhere, Joe Clarke will play for Melbourne Stars in the upcoming big bash league.