Tom Moores speaks about challenge of keeping wicket to top spinner Ravi Ashwin

Tom Moores is feeling the pinch, along with the rest of his Nottinghamshire team-mates, after another defeat this week left the Trent Bridge side 33 points adrift at the foot of the Specsavers County Championship Division One table.

“This is a really tough period for us as a team,” said the 22-year old wicketkeeper-batsman. “Things really aren’t going our way at the moment and we’re not playing good enough cricket.

“We know that - and we are working hard to sort it and try and turn it around.

“It’s not through lack of effort. We’re working day in, day out, to get better. I’m certain we’ve got some great players in the dressing room so when it does turn for us we’ll be good to watch.

“There’s a big game up next against Somerset, which we’re all looking forward to - and we hope to go there and give them a tough game.”

In last year’s fixture at Taunton, Moores scored his maiden first-class hundred and is therefore looking forward to making the trip back to a happy hunting ground.

“I’ve got some nice memories from Taunton,” he revealed. “Getting my century there last year for one – and I also think it’s just a place where I enjoy going to play cricket. I’ve played a few white-ball matches there as well and scoreda few runs, which was nice.

“Also, you know you are going to go there and will get a good challenge, which I enjoy.”

Moores has had enough challenges to contend with over the last few days, as he comes to terms with keeping wicket to one of the world’s best spin bowlers.

India’s Ravi Ashwin has joined Notts for the second half of the summer and has already forged a great understanding with the young gloveman.

“Ash has been great,” said Moores. “It feels like I’ve known him for a lot longer than just a few days. He cares about the other players in his team and I’ve already had a few good chats with him.

“Keeping to him is amazing. Keeping to a spinner like that, you’re always in the game and I kept to him for 60 overs against Essex. That’s a lot but it was great because he got his rhythm.

“I’ve spoken to him about his bowling and what he likes to do and how he looks to get batters out and had a good hour-and-a-half keeping to him in the lead up to the game and got to see all his variations, so it has been a good challenge.

“It’s been great fun chatting about the game with him because he is a very experienced and knowledgeable man,” he added, confirming that there are no signals from the bowler to let him know what to expect.

“It’s completely up to me, he throws it down there and I’ve got to deal with what’s coming.

“Obviously the more I keep to him, the more I’m learning and I’m watching for different signs and starting to know what I’m looking for. To have him in our side, someone like that, with so much skill, is a great privilege.”